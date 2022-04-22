Fife business makes waves across music industry with custom made product

David Law founded the Music Cable Company Ltd in 2021, and based it at Crosshill Business Centre in Lochgelly.

Uniquely, it offers two carefully constructed instrument cables.

David explained: “After conducting product trials it became apparent that one size did not fit all needs.

David Law

A decision was made by the company to offer two cables that will appeal to a broad spectrum of players who care about a superior sound and reliability.”

David’s background in electronic engineering and many years of experience in B2B music retail have stood him in good stead for business success.

Now, he has partnered with two prestigious music retailers, Mak’s Guitars in Soho, London and The Guitar Factory in Glasgow’s West End.

Both retailers stock a selection of CoreM and CoreB instrument cables and have demonstration cables in store for customers to try out and decide which match their playing style and musical preferences.

David has been supported by Business Gateway with one to one support from business adviser, Karen Cassells.

She said: “David has shown great commitment and passion for his products. I was able give access to Digital Boost to improve functionality of the website and increase search engine optimisation.

“He is now receiving Expert Help to create video content to better explain and showcase his products.”