Fife businesswoman behind Och Aye Canoe celebrates Scottish recognition

A Fife businesswoman is celebrating winning as top award.

Sarah Thomson, director of Och Aye Canoe, has been named Scotland’s Businesswoman of the Year at the Association of Scottish Businesswomen National Awards 2024.

As the driving force behind Och Aye Canoe, she has been helping to empower people from all walks of life to discover the beauty of Scotland’s waterways through kayaking, paddleboarding, and canoeing. The award is a testament to her passion, perseverance, and achievements in the outdoor adventure industry.

Her journey began over two decades ago, rooted in a love for the outdoors and a deep commitment to inclusivity. Following a life-changing leg injury, whereby she could not walk and had a blue disabled badge, she had a femoro-popliteal bypass operation.

Sarah Thomson, left, receiving her award from Joyce White OBE (Pic: Submitted)

She worked hard to recover and transformed her own passion for paddlesports into a thriving business, introducing paddling to people of all abilities and experiences. Through Och Aye Canoe, she has fostered a welcoming environment, ensuring everyone - from beginners to seasoned paddlers - has the chance to experience the Scottish outdoors.

Sarah is a client of Business Gateway Fife, and by working with her business adviser, Samir Rhazali, she has received one-to-one support, including a strategic review of her business, signposting to wider networks, and securing a Workforce Upskilling grant which allowed her to obtain her powerboat instructor licence.

She said: “To be Scotland’s Businesswoman of the Year means so much to me, especially given how far I’ve come personally and professionally. My experience taught me how powerful the outdoors can be for healing and empowerment, and I’m passionate about sharing that with others. Och Aye Canoe isn’t just a business - it’s a way to inspire and uplift people” Sarah is also a powerboat instructor, marine radio and first aid instructor. Her work goes beyond the water, as she has collaborated with groups such as Help for Heroes and Limbless Veterans, guiding them in adapted paddling sessions designed for both adventure and healing.

She is now a finalist for a UK wide ‘Paddle Quality Experience’ wward with the winner to be announced on January 23. The nomination is in recognition for providing outstanding paddlesport experiences, introducing innovative products, or creating new and existing paddling opportunities.