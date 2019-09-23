Fife shops at risk as holiday firm Thomas Cook collapses

Holiday firm Thomas Cook has ceased trading, putting jobs at risk and leaving Fifers stranded abroad.

The 178-year old company collapsed into compulsory liquidation last night after last minute negotiations failed to save it.

The troubled businesses needed to raise some £200m to stay afloat.

Thomas Cook employs some 22,000 people worldwide, and has 150,000 people abroad on holiday – the biggest ever peacetime repatriation is now underway.

Locally it has stores in Kirkcaldy’s High Store as well as the Kingdom centre Glenrothes and in St Andrews.

Peter Fankhauser, chief executive, said the firm’s collapse was a “matter of profound regret”.

He also apologised to the firm’s “millions of customers, and thousands of employees”.

The CAA’s special Thomas Cook website has the latest information for customers who are abroad or were due to fly out. It can be viewed HERE https://thomascook.caa.co.uk/