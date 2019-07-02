Kirkcaldy hair salon scoops top industry award

A Kirkcaldy hairdresser has received a top honour.

Tara Cleave, stylist and owner of Natural Selection Hair and Beauty, was crowned Scottish Hairstylist of the Year at the Scottish Beauty Industry awards.

The event was held at the Marriot Hotel, Glasgow, and hosted by radio presenter Josie Smith

Tara had been nominated by her clients, and made it through to the final 10 out of thousands of Scottish hairdressers.

The awards recognise the industry leaders and competition was fierce across the various categories .

Tara was delighted and admitted she was shocked when she was announced as the winner.

She said: “ I am so so happy – it has been a challenging year having just opened my first salon.

“I would like to thank all of my beautiful clients, friends, family and, of course, the girls at the salon.

“Fingers crossed we make the awards next year in the top salon category!”