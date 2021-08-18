Kirkcaldy spa helping home workers with Scotland's only open floatation pool
A spa in Kirkcaldy is helping home workers beat aches and pains with Scotland’s only open floatation pool.
Driftwood Floatation Spa in the town’s Dunnikier Road has been helping a whole host of people combat stress and aches and pains with its range of treatments that ensure clients leave feeling rejuvenated.
From sensory deprivation to massages and saunas, Driftwood has a treatment to suit any ailment that clients may have.
Sarah Simms, owner, said: “Sensory deprivation flotation tanks have been around for a long time, but ours is the only one in Scotland that is open.
"Usually people are closed within the tank which is not for everyone. Our tank is open, and the water colour can be changed as well as music to offer complete relaxation.
"The water in the pool has a high concentration of Epsom salts which make you float, giving a sense that you are experiencing zero gravity.”
Sarah said that she has seen a rise in the number of home workers using her services since the start of the pandemic.
"I’ve taken a lot of bookings from people who are working from home,” she said.
"This is due to a lot of people not having the correct workstations at home, and consequently are developing some aches and pains.
"Our treatments are great for muscle therapy, relaxation, and even for a large range of health reasons such as fibromyalgia and arthritis.
"My therapist, Candice, and I love what we do, it is very private and there is never any rush to give our clients the best possible experience.”