Kirkcaldy business fundraiser for Cottage Family Centre

A holistic health and wellbeing shop on Kirkcaldy High Street has raised £200 for the Cottage Family Centre after raffling a hamper full of goodies.

By Darren Gibb
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:23 pm

Wendy Brown, who owns Balance Fife in the town’s Merchants’ Quarter, raffled the hamper after wanting to raise cash to help the centre which supports vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy.

The holistic hamper, which was won by Kevin Henderson, included, a voucher for Reiki, chakra crystal set with 14 tumble stones, incense, a wax melt burner, wax melts, Himalayan salt bath and foot soak, Balance Fife mug, and a notebook and pen.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kirkcaldy-basketball-club-set-to-host-food-and-fun-event-at-balwearie-high-school-3347715

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Owner of Balance Fife, Wendy Brown.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/kinghorn-lifeboat-called-out-to-help-two-people-drifting-on-inflatable-in-forth-3346522

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/must-read/kittens-left-to-die-in-aldi-cool-bag-dumped-outside-kirkcaldy-vet-practice-3347012

Wendy said: “I wanted to raise money for the Cottage as I know of the essential work they do for families who may be facing hard times.

"There are a lot of children out there, not only in the Kirkcaldy area but all over Fife, who don’t have anything – the Cottage is such a great resource.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Kirkcaldy