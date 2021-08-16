Kirkcaldy business fundraiser for Cottage Family Centre
A holistic health and wellbeing shop on Kirkcaldy High Street has raised £200 for the Cottage Family Centre after raffling a hamper full of goodies.
Wendy Brown, who owns Balance Fife in the town’s Merchants’ Quarter, raffled the hamper after wanting to raise cash to help the centre which supports vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy.
The holistic hamper, which was won by Kevin Henderson, included, a voucher for Reiki, chakra crystal set with 14 tumble stones, incense, a wax melt burner, wax melts, Himalayan salt bath and foot soak, Balance Fife mug, and a notebook and pen.
Wendy said: “I wanted to raise money for the Cottage as I know of the essential work they do for families who may be facing hard times.
"There are a lot of children out there, not only in the Kirkcaldy area but all over Fife, who don’t have anything – the Cottage is such a great resource.”