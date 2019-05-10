Mental health and well being shop opens in Cupar

A new social enterprise has set up shop in Cupar with the aim of improving the health and well being of local people.

mytimeforme opened the Enlighten, Cupar shop four weeks ago, offering a range of services, including mentoring which can be accessed online or in the shop.

The store also sells health and well being products, some of which have been sourced from local businesses and individuals.

Fifty per cent of the profits from this will be reinvested into the social mission, providing free mentoring services for local children, young adults and parents.

“I’ve seen 18 and 19 year olds coming into the workplace and going off with anxiety or depression,” explained founder Alvina Menzies.

“I felt there was a gap in support for that group. I wanted to give back to the community because I enjoy the charitable work that I’ve done and helping people.

“If I can help people from what I’ve learned and if I can share that with them, they will be more resilient for the world of work.”

Alvina spent 24 years in the financial services industry, before deciding to take a career break back in September.

Her husband was also diagnosed with renal cancer three years ago, and then a brain tumour, which has now been stable for two years.

It is these experiences from the corporate world and her private life which she wants to use to help other people become more resilient.

As well as offering her own services, Alvina is opening up the shop for other local people and businesses to promote their work.

“I’m trying to help local businesses and individuals promote themselves and become more visible in the community.”

It will also host workshops, activities and events in the future.

People will be able to see this first hand next week – Mental Health Awareness Week – as Alvina has events planned from Monday to Friday.

On Monday, she will be chatting with people and handing out leaflets; Tuesday will see the operators of various fitness classes dropping in to explain their services; on Wednesday, the hub will be launching its blocks of mindfulness classes; on Thursday, Alvina will be showing people techniques to rest and slow down; and on Friday, a service will help people get in touch with their spiritual side.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EnlightenCupar.