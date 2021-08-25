New job opportunities as CashForCars launches in Fife town

Up to half a dozen jobs will be made available in Fife with the launch of CashForCars, a new internet business with its headquarters based in Inverkeithing.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:08 pm

CashForCars.co.uk is a new business where customers can sell their vehicle quickly and for free, and with the launch up to six roles are open to applicants immediately.

As part of successful global automotive company, Copart, the business is expected to expand rapidly in line growing customer demand for online used car sales, and it is recruiting for customer service roles at its west Fife headquarters.

The new business will bring new job opportunities in Inverkeithing.

Mark Godfrey, director of automotive, said: “With the company HQ based in the Fife area, we expect to increase our footprint in Scotland and are now recruiting for customer sales advisors to join our team.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting internet start-up company, which is part of an internationally recognised and market-leading brand.”

If you would like to apply for any of the positions with CashForCars, please visit: copart.co.uk/jobs or by emailing: [email protected].

