New nail and beauty salon opens in Kirkcaldy

A new Kirkcaldy nail and beauty salon is extending a warm welcome to the community at a special opening day this weekend.

Duchess Lounge will open the doors of its Kirkcaldy salon in Whytescauseway on Saturday at 10am with a range of exclusive experiences for guests.

The salon, with its flagship store in Broughty Ferry, will have a variety of leading specialists on hand to give demonstrations of their most popular treatments, and there will also be giveaways, competitions and introductory offers.

You may also be interested in:

Concern over plans for new fish and chip shop in Fife town

Plans for new housing estate in Fife town unveiled

Faces of Fife rapists revealed

Set across two levels, the salon offers a variety of treatments including facials, nail services, massage, spray tanning, waxing and lashes.

And it will see the introduction of a number of advanced skin treatments, including the H20 Glow and Frozen Facials.