Owners of Fife cafe set to retire after 21 years

The time has come to hang up the apron for the owners of a popular Kirkcaldy cafe which has been based in the High Street for the past 21 years.

Andy and Carol Braid, who run The Golden Bite, have announced plans to retire – but only when they can find someone to take over the business and the lease.

Andy Braid and his wife Carol have been behind the counter at The Golden Bite for 21 years. Pic: George McLuskie.

Andy (67) has stressed to customers that the cafe will not be closing, but he feels now is the right time for someone younger to take it over.

He told The Press: “Carol has been saying to me now is the time to do it.

“It is time for the younger generation to come along and continue what we have done.

“It is actually the 21st anniversary of The Golden Bite – we opened the cafe here in September 1998.

“The premises in the High Street were an empty shell before we made it into a cafe. We had been based in the In Shops unit at the amusement arcade – we had been there for 12 years – but then an English company took it over and they were going to make three quarters of the premises into amusements.

“We did a lot of pensioners’ fish teas and we knew it would put them off coming in so we really didn’t fancy the idea.

“We saw these premises in the High Street, so we moved – and 21 years on we are still here!”

Andy said there are two dishes they offer which continue to be popular with customers - the traditional fish tea and the ‘big boy’ breakfast.

He said: “The fish teas have always been popular, but the big boy breakfast has taken over that the past few years. We offer an all day breakfast and it has proved to be very popular.”

There have been some sad times over the years when some of the older regular customers have died, but Andy said there have also been happy occasions when customers he served as youngsters have continued visiting and gone on to bring their own children in.

Andy also recalls when former BBC political editor Andrew Marr came to the cafe for a special broadcast.

“He was doing a piece about Gordon Brown’s hometown in the run up to him becoming Prime Minister.

“They were going to be doing an interview, so he asked if they could shut the cafe down for an hour.

“They gave me £200 to close it while they interviewed one of Gordon Brown’s advisers. But Andrew Marr still owes me £1 for the cup of tea he never paid for!”

Andy said he is looking forward to retirement - enjoying holidays he and Carol have missed out on over the years - and spending more time with family, especially their grandchildren.

He added: “I will miss the craic with the customers and we’ve appreciated their custom and support over the years, but I want someone to take over the business.

“I will be staying here until that happens because we have put too much into it. Hopefully the cafe will be here for another 20 years.”