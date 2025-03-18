Social events at work might not be as inclusive as we think 🤔

New research has shown one in three employees dislike team-building activities

A survey of over 1,000 workers also revealed one in five avoid after-hours social events

In particular, neurodiverse employees may find certain activities uncomfortable

Bosses should engage with staff to ensure social events cater to everyone’s preferences

New research has suggested one in three employees dislike team-building activities at work.

A survey of over 1,000 workers by Acas also revealed that one in five employees do not enjoy after-hours drinks or social events with colleagues.

Acas said that some neurodiverse employees, including those with autism, may find certain activities uncomfortable and may not enjoy certain social situations.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Interim chief executive Dan Ellis said: “Work social activities can be a great way for employers to improve their staff morale, wellbeing and rapport among colleagues.

“Our survey has found that over a quarter of employees like different types of social engagements at work.

“However, it is clear from our poll that certain activities are more popular than others and some employees dislike certain social situations with their workmates.

“The good boss will talk to their staff, find out what team-building and social activities will get everyone motivated and think about different activities that can appeal across the workforce.

“The secret is to ask, listen, respond and not just assume everyone will enjoy a specific activity, just because one person does.”

It’s certainly true that surviving team-building activities and social events with colleagues can be a challenge, whether it's due to neurodiversity or simply not enjoying the social atmosphere.

Here are some tips and strategies to help manage discomfort during these events and advice on what to do if you’re seriously not enjoying it...

Set boundaries and prepare ahead of time

If you're unsure how much of the event you can handle, set a limit for yourself, perhaps attending for 30 minutes or only participating in certain activities.

Take a moment before the event to mentally prepare yourself. Visualise how you might feel and think of ways to take breaks or remove yourself if necessary.

Take breaks and find quiet spaces

If the noise or social interaction becomes overwhelming, take a quick break. Find a quiet area to regroup for a few minutes. You can say, “I just need to step out for a minute to recharge,” without needing to go into specifics.

If possible, step outside for a breather and some fresh air to reset yourself before rejoining.

Find a role or task that works for you

During team-building activities, focus on completing tasks or finding a role that minimises interaction but still allows you to be part of the group. For example, if you're doing a puzzle or challenge, focus on the task itself rather than the social aspect.

Helping others with a task can give you something productive to focus on and create a buffer from the social aspect.

Use non-verbal cues to manage social interactions

If you feel overwhelmed, use subtle body language cues to indicate you're not up for a chat or deep interaction. A polite smile or nod can signal you’re participating but don't want to engage deeply.

If you're uncomfortable, try offering a light excuse to opt-out of certain activities (say something like "I’m feeling a bit off today" or "I have an early meeting tomorrow").

Speak up when necessary

If you find yourself consistently uncomfortable in these situations, it may be worth talking to your manager or HR in private. It’s better to express your feelings respectfully and in a way that focuses on your well-being rather than criticizing the events.

If you’re neurodiverse, advocating for inclusivity can be important. For example, you could suggest that team-building activities be more accessible or offer alternative options for those who find typical activities challenging.

Don’t ‘grin and bear it’

While it's important to foster good relationships with colleagues, your well-being should come first, and grinning and bearing it isn’t always the best option. If an event is significantly distressing, it’s okay to limit your participation or opt out.

If you consistently find these activities draining, it may be worth discussing potential alternatives with your team or HR (like virtual events, more low-key social gatherings, or activities that cater to a variety of personalities).

What happens if you don't enjoy it

Not enjoying the event doesn’t necessarily mean it will hurt your relationships with colleagues - people generally appreciate honesty and are understanding of individual preferences.

Some colleagues may even feel similarly, and speaking up could lead to a more open, inclusive environment.

If you do choose not to participate or if you need to leave early, you can still build relationships through casual one-on-one interactions, such as grabbing a coffee or engaging in a conversation that feels more comfortable for you.

