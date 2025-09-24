It’s o-fish-ially back! Edinburgh Zoo welcomes return of Giant Lantern trail

For the first time in six years, the popular family-friendly trail makes a much-anticipated return this winter

Prepare to be wowed as you come face to face with a giant crab, take a walk through an enormous whale and explore a luminous under water wonderland at Edinburgh Zoo’s Giant Lanterns trail.

This year’s theme will take the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) visitors under the sea on a dazzling interactive ocean-deep journey open on select nights from 14 November 2025 to 22 February 2026.

Scotland’s only Chinese lantern display, the zoo’s trail will see over 600 lanterns used, some 20 foot high. With refreshments such as toasted marshmallows, mulled wine and other festive treats available to enjoy along the route, it is the perfect winter evening out.

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at Edinburgh Zoo said: “It is a thrill to see the return of our Giant Lanterns trail. This year’s aquatictheme promises to take our visitors on a magical journey into the deep, exploring the world of underwater wildlife, alongside marine myths and legends.

“We hope this immersive experience helps connect people with nature and raise awareness of the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats, from coral reefs to sea birds and everything in between. Every visit helps support our charity’s vital wildlife conservation work in Scotland and around the world.”

Tickets for Edinburgh Zoo’s Giant Lanterns are on sale now from their website edinburghzoo.org.uk/lanterns. Ticket prices vary for off-peak, standard and peak nights. Entry is open from 4:45pm with the last entry at 8pm.

The VIP package ticket includes a full day of zoo access, an evening meal and direct access to the lantern trail.