Fife College named as finalist in Higher Education Awards 2021

It has been recognised in the Innovative Use of Technology and Enhancing Student Learning categories for their efforts to support learning during a challenging academic year.

The Connected Labs project, part of the college’s significant investment in its digital infrastructure throughout the pandemic, has been shortlisted in the Innovative Use of Technology category for work which created a bespoke virtual desktop for construction students.

The desktop has allowed students from Built Environment and Interior Design courses remote access to high spec software.

Connect Labs Project – Fife College HNC Architectural Technology student Rachael Livingstone is pictured using the virtual desktop.

A unique off-site delivery model by the college’s Prison Learning Centre staff during lockdown is recognised in the Enhancing Student Learning category.

Dorothee Leslie, vice principal, said: “Being named as finalists highlights the awesome commitment and dedication of our staff to deliver our curriculum and support students during the most challenging of academic years.”

This year’s awards will take place on Thursday, June 17.

