Fife primary children learn about housebuilding

Some of Fife’s primary school children have been getting on-site lessons on how to build a house.

Primary 7s from Kettle Primary have been learning about how houses are built at the new Monksmoss Ladybank development.

They have been regularly visiting the site to learn how the empty field will be converted into 22 new homes.

Housing officers from Fife Council also held a health and safety poster competition where the children were asked to come up with designs and ideas to help keep workers on the construction site safe.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee, said: “Designing the poster has been a great way for the the pupils to demonstrate their understanding about how houses are built and the potential dangers on construction sites.

“They have been getting a special insight into new developments in their local community and what’s involved in making them happen.”

She added: “Fife Council’s Affordable Housing programme is one of the biggest in Scotland and as well as providing more housing it is also creating jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the Fife economy and the construction industry.”

School headteacher, Jennifer Adamson, said: “The primary seven pupils from Kettle Primary School are enjoying learning first hand about the process of house building from plan to completion.

“The pupils are gaining an understanding of the great variety of occupations and skills required in the process.

“The children are aware the the skills they are already learning in primary school will help them in the future when they join the workforce.”