Pupils at town school give Kirkcaldy Foodbank a cash injection

Kirkcaldy Foodbank was given an early Christmas present after receiving a cash boost from a town school.

Pupils from Balwearie High presented foodbank representatives with a cheque for £1435 before they broke off for the holidays.

Neil McNeil, headteacher at Balwearie High, said various fundraising events across the school were organised by pupils over the last few months.

He said: “I am delighted with the amount we were able to raise and this is down to the creativity of the youngsters in the school.

“It is a good example of young people being contributors to society as they organised all the fundraising activities.”

The activities included the senior pupils organising cake sales as well as speaking to classes about the foodbank and encouraging pupils to give donations.

As well as bringing in money, pupils and staff also brought in tins of food and other items to hand over to representatives of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Joyce Leggate, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “It is wonderful that the young people at Balwearie High came up with the fundraising ideas themselves, it makes it even more special.

“The money will be used to purchase food - there are a lot of people who are in need so these donations are really appreciated.”