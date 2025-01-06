Thousands of Fife pupils missing a day of school every fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 17,000 school pupils across Fife missed a day of school each fortnight last year, according to latest figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A freedom of information request to Fife Council by the Scottish Conservatives revealed that 17,130 children in primary and secondary school were absent for at least one day every fortnight in 2023/24.

The data shows that 7013 pupils in the Kingdom missed a day of school each week, meaning they were absent for at least 20 per cent of school last year.

And 1338 missed more than half of the school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show more than 17,000 pupils in Fife schools missed one day every fortnight in 2023/24. (Pic: Stock image)

Across Scotland, nearly 200,000 pupils missed a day of school each fortnight according to the figures.

Responses from a series of freedom of information requests to councils revealed that 184,845 primary and secondary school pupils were absent from school for at least a day in each two-week period. Although the figure is likely to be even higher as three council areas did not respond to the information requests.

At least 70,0000 pupils missed a day of school each week according to the figures.

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Miles Briggs has described the figures as “deeply alarming” and said they pointed to “a growing trend of many children simply not turning up for school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “SNP ministers have been asleep at the wheel while this crisis has escalated. We know that the best place for pupils to learn is in the classroom but soaring numbers are now absent for at least a day every fortnight.

"That will be having a hugely detrimental impact on their progress and their wellbeing.

"The true figures are likely to be even higher as not all of Scotland’s councils provided figures. SNP ministers have failed to act as violence has spiralled out of control in our schools, meaning many pupils feel unsafe in the classroom.

"These shocking figures must be an urgent wake-up call for SNP ministers to do everything they can to encourage pupils back into the classroom in the year ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Scotland’s schools, like those across the UK, are continuing to respond to a variety of challenges, post-pandemic – and we know that Covid lockdowns have affected school attendance.

“It was welcome to see some positive improvement in attendance and persistent absence levels in the most recent statistics published.

“School attendance is the responsibility of local authorities, who carry the statutory responsibility for the delivery of education in Scotland.

“To support them, the Education Secretary last year commissioned further advice from Education Scotland, who have published a range of good practice support materials for schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, as part of the £1 billion Scottish Attainment Challenge, every local authority in Scotland has school attendance as a stretch aim – and every council in the country has identified action they are taking at school level.

“We know that many headteachers, for example, are using the Scottish Government-backed Pupil Equity Fund, which is helping to employ additional staff to help with school attendance post-pandemic.

“Finally, the Scottish Government has announced that there will be a national marketing campaign to help support improving attendance and reducing absence in the new year.”