COVID-19 Day of Reflection: What and when is the Day of Reflection? And how to get involved
The UK Commission on Covid Commemoration was set up to identify ways of remembering those who lost their lives since the pandemic began, and to look at how the period is marked in history.
After holding an in depth consultation with those most impacted by the pandemic, including representatives from bereaved family organisations, the Commission recommended an annual UK-wide day of reflection.
What does a day of reflection mean?
A day of reflection is a day dedicated to remembering those lost or affected during a specific event/incident.
What is Sunday 9 March 2025?
Sunday 9 March 2025 is the Day of Reflection across the UK for the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the day, people are invited to:
- remember and commemorate those who lost their lives since the Pandemic began
- reflect on the sacrifices made by many, and on the impact of the Pandemic on us all
- pay tribute to the work of health and social care staff, frontline workers and researchers
- appreciate those who volunteered and showed acts of kindness during this unprecedented time
Why is COVID-19 Day of Reflection on March 9?
The Commission decided that holding the day of reflection on the first Sunday of March would be most appropriate. Sunday was chosen due to fewer people tending to work on a Sunday.
The Commission noted that the first Sunday of March would on occasion clash with other events and celebrations such as St David’s Day or Mother’s Day.
In these instances, the Covid Commemoration Trust chose a different Sunday in March for the Day of Reflection.
How can I get involved?
An interactive map shows where in the UK Covid-19 Day of Reflection events will be held.
Some other ideas for activities that people and groups have used before are:
- Making a ‘mini memorial’ to place in your window or elsewhere to spread awareness
- Lighting a candle in memory of someone you have lost
- Holding a moment of silent reflection for others
- Sharing memories or photos of loved ones or writing your experiences down
- Donating to a charity that helped you or your community during the Pandemic
- Signing an online book of remembrance, to leave a digital tribute
- Performing an act of kindness for a friend, family member or neighbour
