Here’s what you need to know about Covid over the festive period 🤧

The NHS have warned of a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illness.

They are urging anyone eligible who hasn’t done so already to get vaccinated.

There have been many different variants of Covid with XEC driving case numbers in autumn.

Despite the many different variants, symptoms have remained the same.

With the holiday season in full swing there’s nothing worse than finding yourself under the weather. Whilst cases of Covid are stable at the moment, the NHS have warned about a “quad-demic” of winter illnesses and are urging those eligible to get the Covid vaccine if they haven’t done so already.

Since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, there have been many different types of variants and subvariants, with XEC driving case numbers in autumn. This is expected as the virus continues to develop and evolve.

As we spend time with friends and family over Christmas and the New Year, what happens if we catch Covid and do we still have to self-isolate? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

Since the start of the Covid pandemic, symptoms of Covid have remained the same, despite the many different variants.

The NHS explain that symptoms of Covid can include:

a high temperature or shivering

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

fatigue

body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

The symptoms of Covid can be similar to that of a cold or a flu which is why if you find yourself feeling unwell it’s important to take a Covid test so you can prevent spreading it to vulnerable friends and family member over the festive season.

How long does it take to recover from Covid?

Most people will recover from Covid in a few days or weeks, making a full recovery within 12 weeks. However, for some Covid symptoms can last much longer, this is called Long Covid. If you’ve had symptoms of Covid for more than four weeks reach out to your GP, the NHS offers Long Covid services for children, young adults and adults.

What are the Covid isolation rules?

If you have tested positive for Covid the NHS recommend that you stay home and avoid contact with people for five days after you took your test if you are aged 18 years or older. Avoid meeting those who at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid, such as those with a weakened immune system, for 10 days.

For those under the age of 18, it’s advised that you stay home and avoid contact for three days after you took your test, that is because younger people tend to be infectious to other people for less time than adults.

Can I still get a Covid vaccine?

If you are eligible for the Covid vaccine you can access this at a walk-in vaccination clinic or a local participating pharmacy. Winter Covid vaccinations will no longer be available after January 31, 2025.

You can find out more information about the Covid vaccine and if you’re eligible at NHS.UK.