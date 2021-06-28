Mental health support bus tour of Fife hailed a success
A mobile initiative to give Fifers access to information and one-to-one mental health support has been hailed a success.
SAM-H’s Wellbeing on Wheels mobile drop-in service launched last week - the first of its kind in Scotland.
It saw a bus park up at various locations around the region to assist peer support workers from local drop-in service, Sam’s which is provided by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health).
The service is known in the area for providing Sam’s Café: a drop-in service based in Kirkcaldy, Leven and Dunfermline.
Fife Provost Jim Leishman attended the initiative’s launch last Monday at Halbeath Park & Ride, along with senior representatives from Stagecoach, SAMH and NHS Fife Health & Social Care.
Susan Neilson, Fife Service Manager at SAMH, said: “I was an incredible week for us.
“We saw first-hand the positive impact bringing the crucial support of Sam’s Café by SAMH directly into the heart of local communities across the Kingdom has made.”