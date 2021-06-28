Mental health support bus tour of Fife hailed a success

SAM-H’s Wellbeing on Wheels mobile drop-in service launched last week - the first of its kind in Scotland.

It saw a bus park up at various locations around the region to assist peer support workers from local drop-in service, Sam’s which is provided by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health).

The service is known in the area for providing Sam’s Café: a drop-in service based in Kirkcaldy, Leven and Dunfermline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas Robertson Stagecoach East Scotland managing director, and Chelsea Graham - SAMH Peer Practitioner, launch the mobile support bus

Fife Provost Jim Leishman attended the initiative’s launch last Monday at Halbeath Park & Ride, along with senior representatives from Stagecoach, SAMH and NHS Fife Health & Social Care.

Susan Neilson, Fife Service Manager at SAMH, said: “I was an incredible week for us.

“We saw first-hand the positive impact bringing the crucial support of Sam’s Café by SAMH directly into the heart of local communities across the Kingdom has made.”

samh.org.uk/samscafe.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.