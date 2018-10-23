Comic brought to life by Cupar illustrator

A Cupar illustrator has helped create a new comic aimed at adults with learning disabilities.

Adults supported by the charity Unity wrote the comic, Jason’s Birthday Adventure, before asking Jack Potter (25) to bring it to life.

The comic follows Jason, a young adult with a learning disability, celebrating his 21st birthday in Glasgow. However, when he finds himself lost in the city centre, Jason has to use the ‘Keep Safe’ initiative to make it back home.

The idea behind the comic came from a literacy group for adults with learning disabilities, who felt that there were few books at their level.

After coming on board, Jack met with the group, getting ideas for the tone of his illustrations. He also put the members into the group.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Jack said.

“Everyone loves it. They are so happy with what’s come out.

“What’s important is that it’s empowering.

“It was a project to empower those people and show that they could write a comic and get it made.”

This was the first major project that Jack, who recently completed a HNC in illustration at West College Scotland, has worked on.

He is now aiming to carve out a career in illustration.

A fundraising page has been set up so the comic can be turned into a series. The project is targeting £3000 – and already people have donated £2168.

If you would like to support the project and receive a copy, visit the offical website.