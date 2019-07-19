Fife man’s fundraiser for life-changing treatment

A Cluny man has renewed his appeal to locals to sign up for a forthcoming fancy dress fundraiser next Saturday.

It aims to to help pay for life-changing treatment for his beloved partner who is suffering from debilitating MS.

Clinton Gaw is organising an extreme fancy dress kitesurfing event next weekend to raise as much money as possible to send his partner Lynne Robertson for Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) treatment in Moscow in September.

Clinton, who himself is going blind with a genetic degenerative eye condition, said Lynne has been suffering with extremely rare Progressive Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis for 25 years.

Her prognosis is a continued slow and steady neurologic decline with a continued build-up of disability and her relapses have grown even more agressive since official diagnosis in 2012.

Clinton has organised a series of fundraisers including extreme kitesurfing on Saturday, July 27.

The race starts on Cramond Beach at 10am where all race participants must meet at 9am and it finishes at Pettycur Bay Beach in Kinghorn.

Clinton said: “All riders must raise sponsorship to take part as the event is in aid of ‘Lynne’s MS Reboot’.

“There is no specific amount needed to be raised but the more we can all raise the better.”

To read Lynne’s story go to www.gofundme.com/hsct-reboot-for-lynne039s-ms and to sign up for the fundraiser visit www.extremefancydresskitesurfing.co.uk/.