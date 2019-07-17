Man charged with attempted murder after Kirkcaldy High Street incident

A man has appeared in court on an attempted murder charge following an incident in Kirkcaldy’s town centre.

Sean Lawrence was one of three people who appeared in private yesterday.

Their appearance followed a weekend incident in the pedestrianised zone of the High Street which left a 32-year old man with serious arm injuries.

He was treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Lawrence (23) is charged with attempted murder and five other charges relating to road traffic issues.

Also charged are Donald Hooper (25), and 24-year old Ben Paterson.

They are accused of driving dangerously and without insurance, and driving on a footpath.

Lawrence is also alleged to have driven while disqualified, and to have put passengers in danger of injury.

All three made no plea and the cases against them were continued for further examination.

Lawrence was remanded in custody.

Hooper and Paterson were granted bail.

The weekend incident initially saw five people arrested – a 21-year old man and a woman were later released.