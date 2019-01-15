Fifers help Pets At Home ‘Santa Paws’ fundraiser to smash target

Pet loving Fifers rallied round to help a Kirkcaldy store raise over £6300 for its festive ‘Santa Paws’ appeal.

Pets At Home, which is based at Fife Retail Park, raised enough money to provide more than 12,500 dinners for Greyhound Rescue Fife.

It took staff and customers just four weeks to raise the money.

People shopping in Pets At Home were invited to donate 50p to help provide a dinner for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

The annual ‘Santa Paws’ appeal ran until Christmas Eve,.

Amy Wilson, Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, aid: “This year we set an ambitious target to help raise enough money to feed more homeless pets than ever before.

“When we found out that we had reached this goal we were amazed and grateful to everyone who joined us on our mission to help make this the most special Christmas for pets in rescue centres across the UK.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Kirkcaldy. Your help has brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who need it most.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.