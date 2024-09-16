New rum launched at St Andrews bar to mark ‘rich history & heritage’ of town
Tayport Distillery and the Criterion Bar have teamed up to launch the drink which is now available. The name “100 Chimes” is inspired by a significant historical event in St Andrews. Dating as far back as the 1400s, the town’s bell would ring 100 times to signal the closing of the gates, ensuring the safety of its residents.
The bells still ring today, a tradition which is a testament to the town’s enduring spirit and sense of community, which the distillery has incorporated into its rum. Crafted from the finest Caribbean rum, 100 Chimes is imported and blended in Fife.
The recipe, developed in collaboration with the Criterion Bar celebrates their 150th anniversary.
Adding to the local flavour, the label design for 100 Chimes was created by talented local artist Emily Strachan from Cupar.
Duncan McDougall, owner of Tayport Distillery, said: “We are incredibly proud to launch 100 Chimes, following on from the successful launch of The Criterion Gin earlier this year. This rum is outstanding based on the finest blend of Caribbean rum.”
Steve Latto, owner of the Criterion Bar - which was established in 1874 - added: “Celebrating our 150th year In St Andrews, with the launch of 100 Chimes is a dream come true. This local collaboration has been a fantastic journey, and we can’t wait for everyone to taste this exceptional rum.”
100 Chimes offers a rich and complex flavour profile, with notes of vanilla, sweet orange and all spice creating a warm and very pleasant drinking experience.
