How Fife fundraisers were inundated with 1200 creme eggs

When a group of volunteers ‘hatched’ a plan to raise funds for a cancer charity in Fife, little did they know their idea would blossom into something just a little bigger.

But for the group of ladies, calling themselves the ‘Groovy Chicks’, who regularly fundraise for Maggie’s Fife, the plan to ‘knit wee chicks’ in the hope of raising a few extra pounds for a worthy cause, has certainly taken flight.

Their appeal for egg donations has resulted in a deluge of nearly 1200 Creme Eggs in just six days.

The group now has so many that the members have had to put out an appeal to knitters across the region for their help.

The ladies now want the public to help them meet their target of kitting around 1200 covers in a bid to raise as much money as possible for Maggie’s between now and April.

“I asked Catherine Sala-Murray from Kats Mission thrift shop in Kinglassie if there was any way she could help source us some eggs,” volunteer Lynn Wilson told the Press.

“She readily agreed and put a post on the shop’s Facebook page, saying one of its missions this year was to help Maggie’s Fife by collecting creme eggs for us.

“She asked if anyone could donate one, two or even six creme eggs, but what happened next was astounding.”

Hoping to reach a target of 100 eggs the appeal netted them a staggering 1156 creme eggs in less than a week.

“It reminded me of the old Blue Peter appeals back in the day where targets were continually smashed,” said Lynn.

“ To say the ladies who knit and sell the wee chicks were overwhelmed by this was an understatement and just shows how people donating one egg or 360 eggs can collectively make a difference.”

Since then the ladies have been hard at it knitting the little chick egg covers, while youngsters who volunteer for Kats Mission have been stuffing the eggs into the chicks ready for them to be sold.

“We’ve knitted loads but if anyone can help out we’d welcome that with open arms,” said Lynn.

“We have a simple to follow knitting pattern that can be sent on to them and any finished chicks will be gratefully received at Kats Mission.”

As well as being on sale at the shop in Kinglassie, the eggs are also available to buy at £1 each in a number of other shops including both of Costa’s Kirkcaldy outlets at John Smith Retail Park and in the town centre, and at Costa’s branch in Glenrothes.

They will also be available on the Maggie’s stall inside Victoria Hospital’s main entrance on March 19 and April 16, between 10am and 3.30pm.

“We can’t thank Catherine, the Bizzy Bee youngsters and all those who donated the eggs enough,” added Lynn.

“Every £1 spent goes directly to Maggie’s to help in the vital work it does to support those with cancer, and their families.”

Anyone willing to help with the knitting can get hold of a simple to follow pattern by emailing Lyn directly at wilson_s16@sky.com or by visiting the Kats Mission Facebook page.