Judges in Fife to choose Scotland’s top bakers

The search to find Scotland’s top bakers came to Fife today.

Judges gathered to pick their finalists in the eighth annual competition Scottish bakers.

Customers throughout Scotland have had their say and today the experts gathered in Dunfermline’ put their choices to the test.

You may also be interested in:

Police hunt pair who fled after car crash

Woman cleared of false rape claim after video of ‘threesome’ at party emerged

Former Fife police station site put up for sale

With over 8000 customer votes and in excess of 30,000 individual products votes, for goods baked by the best bakers in the country, the ‘steak pies’ are high.

This years’ bumper crop of entries includes a wide range of ‘brilliant bakes’ with accolades on offer for the best pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits as well as the ultimate prize, to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

Alasdair Smith, of organisers Scottish Bakers, said: “Every day in Scotland we enjoy a buttery for breakfast, a sandwich made from a fresh loaf for lunch, afternoon tea with mouth-watering cakes and a fresh piping hot pie for supper. But the bakers who carefully make the pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits sold in Scotland every day are the hidden gem of our economy and our culture.

“So we are delighted to once again be giving Scottish Bakers the chance to shine and showcase their skills.”

The winner will be announced at a gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday June 8