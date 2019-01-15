New migrants exhibition takes a unique look at Fife

What is it like to move to Fife from another, very different, country?

Fifers are being offered the chance to take a look at where they live through the eyes of some new arrivals. From January 19 to April 14, ONFife Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries is showcasing an exhibition of photographs taken by six recently arrived young migrants.

The group members hail from Syria, Turkey, Vietnam and Pakistan and the images offer a fascinating insight into life in the Kingdom as experienced by those settling into a new, and unfamiliar, place.

The exhibition – Encountering Fife – is the result of a ground-breaking collaborative project between the Museum of the University of St Andrews (MUSA) and Fife Council’s Department of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). The young migrants also worked closely with a group of pupils at Madras College, St Andrews.

The main aim of the project is to help the migrants develop their language skills but also to give them a forum from which to share their experiences with young people from Fife, helping to promote respect and understanding across diverse cultures.

From the natural world to domestic appliances, the images taken by the young migrants will let Fifers view familiar surroundings and objects in a new light and consider important questions about things often taken for granted.

Matt Sheard, learning and access curator at MUSA, said: “At times it’s been quite eye-opening. One of the photographs – taken by a young Syrian migrant – shows a sink with both taps running. She chose this image to demonstrate how grateful she is to have access to clean, running water. In Syria water is scarce and often dirty”.

Lesley Lettice, curator with ONFife Cultural Trust, said: “We were delighted to be approached by MUSA to be a host venue for this very worthwhile project.”

Admission to the exhibition is free. For opening times visit: www.onfife.com/museums