New wine tasting school approved in Fife

A new wine school could soon be opening its doors in Fife.

L’Art du Vin has had plans approved to open the school and a shop in its new warehouse in Dunfermline’s Hillend Industrial Park.

The company, which is moving from its current location at Adelphi Distillery in the town, has focused on commercial wholesale wines and whisky in the past, but hopes to expand the business.

The new move gives it space to provide tasting classes, as well as sales direct to customers..

In a planning statement, L’Art du Vin said: “Excursions to the wine school and retail will be by appointment and many of these customers will be licensed trade staff .

You may also be interested in:

Bogus workmen steal from 84-year old Fife woman

Video: watch lightning strike wind turbine in Fife

Developer buys site of Kirkcaldy’s old power station

“The proposed operation is not a High Street off sales type of casual operation.”

It is proposed that around one class per week will take place, with capacity for a maximum of three, depending on demand.

The proposed opening times would be 10..00am to 10.00pm Monday to Saturday.

Philippe Larue, managing director of L’Art du Vin, said: “Over the last 12 years of working within the industry, we think that one of the most important criteria is to educate staff and explain why they should sell better wines.

“When we moved to the new premises, our intention was to push open that facility to private customers who want to learn more about wine. It’s a nice place to have a small group of people come by or to have pop up events, learning about matching food with wines.”

Mr Larue added: “We hope to create a beautiful setting for the room, with modern, inviting facilities.”