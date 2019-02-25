Bus service forced to miss Kirkcaldy road due to parked cars

Stagecoach bosses have been forced to axe part of a bus route due to parked cars on a narrow Kirkcaldy road.

The X37, which connects the Chapel area of Kirkcaldy and north Glenrothes, will cut out Harris Drive until further notice.

The firm made the announcement via a tweet today.

Stagecoach have been contacted for comment.

In 2017, Stagecoach was forced to divert part of a service through Kirkcaldy after there were repeated attacks and vandalisms in the Wilson Avenue area.

You may also be interested in:

Man arrested after attempted murder in Fife

Police camera van warning at notorious accident blackspot

Hunt for man after indecency and assault on Fife train

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress