ExxonMobil launches search for new apprentices

The team at ExxonMobil’s Fife Ethylene Plant is on the search for bright new talent after launching its annual apprenticeship recruitment programme.

This year’s scheme offers four-year Modern Apprenticeships with opportunities in electrical and instrument engineering.

FEP hires apprentices only for already identified future positions.

This year, it is seeking three new recruits to join more than 220 individuals who developed their careers through the programme.

You may also be interested in:

Thousands set for Kirkcaldy’s food and drink fair

Do you remember these pictures from Fife in the 90s?

In Pictures: Your world Book Day kids

Jacob McAlister, FEP plant manager, said: “We pride ourselves on having the very best people and our apprenticeship programme has played a hugely important role in achieving this.

“Almost a third of our workforce started their careers as apprentices, with many now holding vital and highly skilled roles within the plant.

“Our focus is to support apprentices in developing their skills so that they can continue to progress and carve out long-term careers.”