Kirkcaldy undertaker scoops top business award

Staff at Ian Johnston Funeral Directors in Kirkcaldy say they are over the moon to win a top business accolade.

The business, which operates from premises in the town’s St Clair Street, was named Best Kirkcaldy Business in the Fife Retail Business Awards – part of Scotland’s Business Awards – last weekend.

The awards are an independent cross boundary competition which operates independently of all bodies and organisations. It has no sponsors and exists only to serve the competition, which annually runs a touring awards event.

The glittering awards ceremony was held at Keavil House Hotel in Crossford, Dunfermline and was attended by dozens of businesses from all business sectors around the Kingdom which had been nominated online by customers for a series of awards.

Ian Johnston, owner and managing director of the business attended with his wife and business partner Jan and Alli Caldicott, funeral director for the company which was set up two years ago in the town.

He said: “We had been nominated in the best service provider category, which we didn’t get, but then we were announced at the Best Kirkcaldy Business, which took in a whole range of businesses from all over the town.

“We were absolutely over the moon and completely overwhelmed when we realised that we had won.

“It was quite a shock because we were up against some very good businesses.”

Ian said that the awards recognised everything from cafes and restaurants to hairdressers, dentists and other funeral directors.

And he said the first he and his employees knew about the competition was when they were visited by a ‘secret shopper’ who spent 45 minutes chatting to him about the business. He then receive a letter informing him that the business was in the final of the competition.

“I just want to say that it is an honour and a privilege to serve the families of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding areas in their time of grief. I want to thank everyone for their support of our business.”