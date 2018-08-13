More jobs and bigger office for Richardson & Starling in Fife

A Kirkcaldy company has recruited six new staff and doubled its office space on the back of renewing a council contract.

Richardson and Starling, Scotland’s largest preservation company, will carry out preservation works to all social housing and public buildings across the Kingdom for the next three years.

The renewal of its deal with Fife Council has resulted in a jobs boost – and the company has bought a building next to its premises on Mitchelston Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy, doubling their office space in the process.

The firm now has 25 staff with 11 fully equipped vans servicing the area.

Graham Duncan, managing director, said: As part of our commitment to the region and to this contract we have invested heavily in additional premises whilst also extensively refurbishing our existing office.

“We now have 2000 sq ft of office space and have recruited one new property surveyor, an administrator and four new technicians.”

The latest expansion by the business, who are the largest company in the Veitchi Group, comes a week after the announcement of a new office in Inverness with the creation of 7 new jobs.

In July, Richardson and Starling, which is based in CAmbuslang, won a national trade body’s contractor of the year title for the record third successive year.

The firm retained the ‘Contractor of the Year, Damp and Timber Treatment’ title at the Property Care Association’s Best Practice Awards held last month.

It also walked away with the ‘innovation’ title as well as two highly commended accolades in the training and staff development and sustainability categories.