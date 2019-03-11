Care home worker struck off for ‘rough treatment’ of elderly resident

A Kirkcaldy care home worker hs bene struck off after her “rough” handling of an elderly resident caused her distress.

Elizabeth Dunne, while a carer at Elizabeth House Residential Home in Kirkcaldy, tried to pull the elderly resident out of bed against her wishes, climbed onto her bed and beg trying to force her to sit up.

She then let the resident go so she fell down onto the bed.

A Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) panel heard that Ms Dunne had been adamant that she would make the resident, who had wet herself, would get up.

The panel said the incident happened on or around January 18, 2018.

In the panel’s findings, the SSSC said of Ms Dunne: “Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with working in social services and with professional registration generally. Your actions demonstrate a violation of fundamental tenets of the profession.

“Workers are expected to act in a way that ensures the health and safety of service users at all times and respects and promotes the wishes of the individual service user.

“Your actions caused the service user distress and there was a significant risk of physical harm arising from your actions.

“Due to your lack of insight into the consequences and harm caused by your actions, there is a substantial and ongoing risk that you will repeat the type of behaviour in the allegations against you.

“As such, there would be an ongoing risk to the public if you were to return to work in the care sector.”

The SSSC issued a Removal Order removing Ms Dunne’s registration from the SSSC Register for Support Workers in a Care Home Service for Adults.

Giving reasons for the removal, the panel said: “You have not shown any insight, regret or offered any apology in relation to your actions.

“The behaviour took place while your registration was subject to a warning and conditions placed on your registration.

“Your actions were deliberate and demonstrate a serious disregard for the Codes of Practice.”

The notice came into effect on March 4, 2019.

