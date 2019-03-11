Oriel Road police crash: Man fights for life

A man remains in critical condition in hospital after the three-car crash involving a police car on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4.50pm, and those involved had to be cut free by firefighters.

Road traffic officers were responding to an emergency call when a red Kia Cerato car was involved in a collision with the police vehicle. The Kia subsequently collided with another vehicle, a white Audi TT.

The 87-year-old male driver of the Kia was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in a critical condition.

The 51-year-old female driver of the Audi was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The driver and passenger of the police vehicle were also taken to Victoria Hospital with minor injuries and they have both been discharged.

Sergeant David Ross, of the road policing unit, said: “It would’ve been a busy time for commuters and we’re appealing for anyone who might’ve witnessed this incident to contact us.

“I would ask people to check their dash-cam footage.”

As is standard procedure when there is an incident that involves the serious injury of a person following contact with the police, the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2961 of 8 March 2019.

