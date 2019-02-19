Councillors urged to strip drinks licence from Fife pub two weeks after it closes

Residents near a Leven bar have failed in a bid to to have a pub’s alcohol licence to be removed – two weeks after it shut down

Marviks closed its doors after its licence was restricted due to noise complaints.

Local residents fearing it could soon re-open, called on Fife Licensing Board to completely removal its licence.

At Monday’s meeting, local resident Byron De Souza said there was a “great deal” of concern over its possibly re-opening.

He told members: “We first contacted the council in February 2018 to deal with this and here we are, a year later, and even with it being closed, we’re still here.

“I stand by saying that I never asked for the bar to be shut down. All I wanted was some peace and quiet.

“But I feel now there is a sense of concern over any backlash if Marviks was to re-open and that’s why I’m asking for the licence to be revoked.

“That wasn’t my original intention, but, given all the facts, there is a great deal of concern.”

The board was told that the bar had specifically named the local residents in a Facebook post as a reason it was closing, and heard claims that some had been threatened by patrons.

However, Douglas Hardaker, LSO officer, told the board that since noise restrictions were put in place in January, no new complaints had been received, and the bar was keeping well within the sound limits. It had also invested money into sound proofing the building.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo, had even posted a message of support of it, saying he hoped a better conclusion could have been reached.

Councillor Donald Lothian said: “You have painted a very comprehensive picture and I know we’re all probably drawing our own conclusions and I’m very sorry things have deteriorated to this level. However, a number of issues you have raised have been out with the remit of this board. We are here to look at just the licensing conditions.”

Councillor Alistair Cameron proposed a motion to take no action, which was seconded by Councillor Lothian.

However, Councillor David MacDiarmid proposed that the licence be revoked, but this failed to pass.