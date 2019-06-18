Boy, 16, shot in neck from moving van in Kirkcaldy

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Kirkcaldy after a teenage boy was hit in the neck with an air weapon.
The gun was fired from a moving vehicle on Rosslyn Street last night at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.
Police are now looking for the occupants of a black Transit-style van.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a teenager was injured by an air weapon in Kirkcaldy.
“The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday June 17 after the weapon was fired from a black Transit van on Rosslyn Street.
“The 16-year-old victim sustained a minor injury to his neck and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”
