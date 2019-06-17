Historic Kirkcaldy Gunner Club to close

One of the oldest clubs in Kirkcaldy is to close its doors this evening for the last time.

Rab Allan said the Gunner club, on School Lane near the ice rink, will shut down after a decision made by the committee.

The entrance to the Gunner Club

He said that mounting bills for electric, rates, and VAT, were proving too difficult to manage.

It is understood that this evening the club wil be open until 10pm.

Gunner Club Secretary Jim Paul (80) who has been a member of the club for 49 years, called it “the saddest day of my life”.

“Last night we had a karaoke going, and somebody said to me to say a few words.

“It was very few words because I was choked with emotion. I told them it was the saddest day of my life.”

According to Rab, electricity bills had hit £250 per week, and with fewer people turning up to big events, the club has been left with no choice.

A darts event featuring Gary Anderson on Saturday night was reportedly well-attended, but Rab said he had resigned after the event to allow for the closure of the club.

Rab said: “For the paperwork side of it I’ve got to resign.

“It’s just unbelievable. Our last night was Saturday with the darts.

“I’m pretty gutted. At the peak I’ve raised £34,000 for good causes over four years, using the club as a base. I couldn’t have done it without the Gunner.

“It shuts officially tonight. The rates are £1200, plus £250 a week just for electrity.

“Six weeks ago we had a meeting to try and work out what was coming and how we could solve it.

“We had a payment plan with the VAT and the electric and the rates. It was going fine, but the number of people coming in just got less and less.

“The big bands were still coming. Two years ago a band would come in and you’d have 250 people in the hall and have made a fortune.

“That was down to 30 people last week.

“A lot of folk don’t realise that if you don’t use the club, you’re going to lose it.

“The crowds have got less and less every week, but we’ve still got to pay the bills.”

It is understood that two full time jobs are being lost as a result of the closure.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said it was a sad day for the town.

He said: “The Gunner club has been there for a very long time, it’s one of Kirkcaldy’s oldest clubs.

“It’s an institution for the town and it’s very well known.

“A lot of musicians would have got their start in the industry playing clubs.

“It’s a sad day for Kirkcaldy.”

