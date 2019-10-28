Convicted paedophile jailed for 10 months for lying about Fife address

A convicted paedophile was jailed for 10 months after lying about living with his girlfriend and her child in Fife.

Stuart McGrane, who was previously convicted of having a large amount of indecent images of children in 2016, breached a court order against him by moving in with a woman at an address in the Kingdom.

McGrane, of Marina Road, Bathgate, appeared before Sheriff Grant McCulloch at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday and was sent to prison for 10 months.

Sheriff McCulloch said McGrane (33) had deliberately failed to notify police monitoring him of a change of address and had tried to conceal it.

McGrane admitted breaching the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act between November last year and May 7 at an address in Fife by failing to tell police of a change of address.

McGrane’s defence agent had eventually accepted that the breach of his order was a serious offence.

Sheriff McCulloch told McGrane: “You were convicted some time ago now of having an enormous amount of indecent images of children.

“Part of the order made against you is that you inform police of a change of address because they need to know where you are. You had full knowledge of the requirements but you chose not to do it.

“The legislation is there not to protect you but others, such as the lady with whom you moved in very quickly and her child.

“I accept there is no suggestion of any impropriety at this time in respect of the child but the question mark remains.”

He added: “In my view the only sentence that is appropriate for you is a custodial one.”