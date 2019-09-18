Domestic abuser jailed for two decades of attacks

A Fife man has been jailed for carrying out years of violence against six women.

William Rollo was jailed for his onslaught of domestic abuse that lasted almost two decades.

The victims were four women who were then his partner and two other females.

Rollo (34) a prisoner at Perth, was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court having previously admitted a long list of offences.

Between February 28, 2001 and August 12, 2002 in Burntisland, he squeezed his then-partner’s throat against a wall and punched her on the head.

Between August 12, 2002 and February 28, 2003, Cardenden, he attempted to punch his then-partner.

Between April 18, 2005 and April 17, 2006, Ballingry, he hit another partner with a glass bottle. On January 1 2012, Lochore, he punched his then-partner on the head.

Between September 6,and December 25, 2012, Lochore, he assaulted the same victim. He seized her by the throat, pinned her to a chair, sat astride her and repeatedly pressed his fingers into her eyes.

On January 10, last year in Ballingry, he threatened another female, and threw a TV set. On January 20, this year in Cardenden, he assaulted a female then aged 16.

On April 30, at Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted another woman, his then-partner, by pushing her, causing her to hit against a window and strike her head.

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Rollo for three years and nine months.