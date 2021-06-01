Fife woman in court for breach of COVID restrictions after social gathering

Louise Carrie, of Den Walk, Methil had her case call in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before Sheriff Thornton.

Carrie, 38, admitted on December 23, 2020 at an address in Ossian Crescent, Methil she contravened restrictions by having a social gathering with members outwith her household contrary to Regulation 5 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements/Local levels) (Scotland/Regulations) 2020 while on bail.

