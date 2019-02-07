Hunt for killer as Kirkcaldy death treated as murder

Police in Fife have confirmed that the death of a man on Kirkcaldy's Alison Street is being treated as murder.

Officers were called to the property at around 10am on Tuesday February 5 where the body of a man was found inside.

Forensic staff have been investigating.

The man has been identified as Kevin Byrne (known locally as Kevin Forrester), 45, and following a post mortem on Thursday 7 February, his death is now being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Byrne at this difficult time and our officers will continue to provide them with specialist support .

"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen Kevin between 9.30am on Sunday 3 February and 11pm on Tuesday 5 February.

"Kevin would've been distinctive to anyone who saw him because he had an amputated left leg and used crutches.

"Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the local area to offer reassurance to the community and anyone with concerns or questions should speak with them."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 0915 of 5 February or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.