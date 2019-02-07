Woman in hospital after Kirkcaldy ‘attempted murder’

A woman is in hospital after an attempted murder which saw her sustain serious neck injuries.
Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in Atholl Terrace, Kirkcaldy, on Monday evening.
Police say a 50-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after the incident, which took place at around 6.45pm.
A 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with attempted murder.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A woman has been charged following the attempted murder of a 50-year-old woman in Kirkcaldy.
“The incident happened around 6.45pm at an address in Atholl Terrace on Monday, February 4, resulting in the victim sustaining a serious injury to her neck.
“She was taken to the Victoria Hospital where she continues to be treated.
“The 25-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 6.”
