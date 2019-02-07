Woman in hospital after Kirkcaldy ‘attempted murder’

A woman is in hospital after an attempted murder which saw her sustain serious neck injuries.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in Atholl Terrace, Kirkcaldy, on Monday evening.

Police say a 50-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after the incident, which took place at around 6.45pm.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with attempted murder.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A woman has been charged following the attempted murder of a 50-year-old woman in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 6.45pm at an address in Atholl Terrace on Monday, February 4, resulting in the victim sustaining a serious injury to her neck.

“She was taken to the Victoria Hospital where she continues to be treated.

“The 25-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 6.”

