Man hit rival with car after row in Fife pub

A driver accelerated his car at high speed hitting a man outside a Fife pub, following a dispute earlier in the night.

The victim was sent flying over the bonnet, hitting the windscreen and falling on to the road. His life was endangered by the deliberate collision.

Ian Walle (36) of Groban, Leven, has appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court following the incident.

He admitted that on May 13 last year at Methil Brae, he assaulted Mark Watson by driving a car at him whereby he was struck, went on to the bonnet and fell to the ground, all to his injury and to the danger of his life.

The incident occurred outside the Kirkland Bar where both men had been earlier. The court heard there was a dispute between Walle and Mr Watson’s son over a debt.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden said Mr Watson had been in the pub with friends on the night of the incident.

Another customer was outside having cigarette and saw Walle, who had been in the bar earlier, in a grey BMW parked across the road.

Walle then asked this man to go into the bar and pass on a message to Mr Watson for him to go outside.

“The accused then accelerated away with his tyres screeching,” said the depute.

He drove along the road then stopped and turned so that he was facing towards then bar.

He then “drove at high speed with no effort to slow down” towards Mr Watson who was standing on the road outside the bar by this time.

“Mr Watson was thrown on to the bonnet and rolled off on to the road. The car had a cracked windscreen and the accused drove off,” added Ms Lumsden.

The incident was captured on CCTV the court was told.

The police were called and Mr Watson was on his feet outside the bar when the officers arrived.

Officers later saw the BMW on fire in another part of Methil. The fire service had been called to the scene.

The victim sustained a grazed shoulder and a bump to the head. He was treated by paramedics but did not have to attend hospital.

Defence solicitor Gordon Martin said his client’s position was that he had been assaulted in the pub toilet by Mr Watson.

He added that Walle could not explain why he then acted in the way he did afterwards.

“He accepts that both he and the complainer are fortunate that the injuries suffered were fairly minor,” added Mr Martin.

The court was told that Walle is already on a community payback order.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports. He said he was granting bail “with some hesitation” and Walle will be sentenced on March 12.

The sheriff said the CCTV of the incident should be made available to be shown before the sentencing.

