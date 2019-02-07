Kirkcaldy nursery owners signs off with pride as business closes

The owner of a popular nursery in Kirkcaldy has announced the business is closing at the end of this month.

Sunshine Nursery, in Whytescauseway, has been in operation for 28 years.

The doors will close on February 28, and owner, Linda Fraser, says she is proud to have been part of the lives of so many little ones.

She described her 28 years in charge as “wonderful” and added: “I am grateful and feel privileged to have shared in the lives of thousands of children and their families since November 5, 1990.

“What has been most satisfying is when these children become adults and then register their little ones at the nursery, confirming to me that their experience at Sunshine Nursery was a positive one.”

The nursery, which is situated next to the town’s sheriff court, faces signifcant changes to legislation on nursery care, and building regulations which would have limited their spaces available to parents.

Her plan is to change the building into residential accommodation for renting.

Plans were lodged last year to possibly turn it into a property let.