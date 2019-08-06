Kirkcaldy incident: Two charged with attempted murder

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident which saw a woman seriously injured on Sunday.

Ryan Brown (21) and Robert Speed (36) both of Fife, made no plea during an appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

The charges involve assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

They were remanded in custody pending further examination and will appear again in the next eight days.

You may also be interested in:

Man in court charged with Kirkcaldy stabbing murder

Deaf Fife girl’s sign language duet with Lewis Capaldi goes viral

Two arrested after Fife drugs raid

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress