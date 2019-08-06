Man in court over Kirkcaldy stabbing murder

A MAN appeared in court accused of killing a Kirkcaldy man by squeezing his neck and stabbing him repeatedly.

Leslie Fraser was in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow today, where he denied murdering Kevin Byrne.

It is alleged that Fraser (31) attacked Mr Byrne at his home at 89 Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on an occasion between February 3 and 5.

He is also charged with assaulting Mr Byrne at his home on January 25, by threatening to stab him on the neck.

Fraser also faces a charge of being concerned in the supply of Alprazolam between February 1 and 5 and having heroin in his possession on February 3.

His solicitor advocate Iain Paterson entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Trial was set for November this year at the high Court in Edinburgh by judge Lord Matthews.

Prosecutor Bernie Ablett said: “The trial is expected to last three weeks.”

The body of Mr Byrne was discovered within his home on the morning of Tuesday, February 5.

He was found by a worried friend who broke in through a front window.

