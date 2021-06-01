Kirkcaldy man entered property uninvited, brandishing metal skewer

Robert Montgomery, of Winifred Street, had his case call before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Montgomery, 38, admitted on January 12, 2021 at an address in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy he did, without reasonable excuse, wilfully or recklessly destroy or damage the property belonging to another and did repeatedly strike and kick a door, damaging it while on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also admitted on the same date, in the same place, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that you did attend the property uninvited, repeatedly shout, swear, act in an aggressive manner and brandish a metal skewer, while on bail.

Sheriff Thornton called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentence until June 24.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.