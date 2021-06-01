Kirkcaldy man entered property uninvited, brandishing metal skewer
A Kirkcaldy man who acted aggressively, repeatedly shouted and swore, entered a property uninvited and brandished a metal skewer has had his sentence deferred.
Robert Montgomery, of Winifred Street, had his case call before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Montgomery, 38, admitted on January 12, 2021 at an address in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy he did, without reasonable excuse, wilfully or recklessly destroy or damage the property belonging to another and did repeatedly strike and kick a door, damaging it while on bail.
He also admitted on the same date, in the same place, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that you did attend the property uninvited, repeatedly shout, swear, act in an aggressive manner and brandish a metal skewer, while on bail.
Sheriff Thornton called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentence until June 24.