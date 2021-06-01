Kirkcaldy man told police call handler he had murdered and tortured people
A Kirkcaldy man who told a police call handler he had murdered and tortured people will be sentenced later this month.
Rhys Borland, of West Bridge Mill, 2B2, Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
He also said that he would petrol bomb, shoot and harm a man and threatened two police constables.
Borland, 23, admitted on April 12, 2021 at West Bridge Mill, Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he stated to a police call handler that he had murdered and tortured people, that he would petrol bomb, shoot and cause harm to a man and threatened two police constables, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010. He admitted committing the offence while on bail.
Sheriff Thornton called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentence until June 24.