Kirkcaldy man told police call handler he had murdered and tortured people

Rhys Borland, of West Bridge Mill, 2B2, Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also said that he would petrol bomb, shoot and harm a man and threatened two police constables.

Borland, 23, admitted on April 12, 2021 at West Bridge Mill, Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he stated to a police call handler that he had murdered and tortured people, that he would petrol bomb, shoot and cause harm to a man and threatened two police constables, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010. He admitted committing the offence while on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Thornton called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentence until June 24.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.