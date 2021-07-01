Kirkcaldy woman fined for shouting, swearing and making racist remarks

A Kirkcaldy woman who repeatedly shouted, swore and made racist remarks has been fined £400.

By A Court Reporter
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:27 pm

Karen Ballingall, of Lawson Gardens, had her case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ballingall, 59, admitted on various occasions on November 26, 2020 at her home address and Whyteman’s Brae, Kirkcaldy she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that by telephone she repeatedly shouted, swore and made racist remarks, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Williamson fined her £400.

