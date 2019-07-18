Man (74) in court after death of Fife cyclist

A man has appeared in court following an alleged hit and run which led to the death of a cyclist in a Fife road.

Ian McFarlane appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 74-year old, from Dundee, had been remanded in custody following his arrest on Wednesday.

The charges come after Scott Walker, died in hospital after being found seriously injured on the A917 between Elie and St Monans at on Monday, July 8.

The 43-year old cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but passed away.

Ian McFarlane,is charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He has also been charged with failing to stop and report an accident, along with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no, and the case has been committed for further examination.

McFarlane was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again within eight days.